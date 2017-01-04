When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences looked back at 1966, it gave its Best Picture award to A Man for All Seasons. That one just missed my top 10; here's what made the list instead:
1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Directed by Sergio Leone
Written by Leone, Luciano Vincenzoni, Age Incrocci, and Furio Scarpelli, from a story by Leone and Vincenzoni
"In this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig."
2. Persona
Written and directed by Ingmar Bergman
It's either the original 3 Women or the original Fight Club, depending on how you prefer to interpret the story.
3. Seconds
Directed by John Frankenheimer
Written by Lewis John Carlino, from a novel by David Ely
If Philip K. Dick had written a Twilight Zone, it would've looked something like this.
4. The Battle of Algiers
Directed by Gillo Pontecorvo
Written by Pontecorvo and Franco Solinas
In the '60s, would-be Guevaras watched this to teach themselves revolution; four decades later, the Pentagon screened it for tips on fighting terror. Whatever else they found in it, both groups got to see one hell of a movie—a film so utterly unflinching in its amorality that it feels more like a dispassionate documentary than a propaganda picture.
5. Punch and Judy
Written and directed by Jan Švankmajer
A surreal and brutal take on the world's most famous puppet show.
6. Death of a Bureaucrat
Directed by Tomás Gutiérrez Alea
Written by Alfredo L. Del Cueto and Ramon F. Suarez, from a story by Alea
A dissident Cuban comedy. Like Kafka crossed with Laurel and Hardy.
7. Le deuxième souffle
Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville
Written by Melville, from a novel by Jose Giovanni
"It's easier to find someone who's hiding. They lead an unusual life."
8. Blowup
Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni
Written by Antonioni, Tonino Guerra, and Edward Bond, from a story by Julio Cortázar
The Zapruder film of arthouse pictures.
9. The Shooting
Directed by Monte Hellman
Written by Carole Eastman
The Zapruder film of westerns.
10. Andrei Rublev
Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky
Written by Tarkovsky and Andrei Konchalovsky
I'm not a Tarkovsky cultist, but I do admire this fresco of a feature. The fourth chapter—"The Feast"—is the high point.
Honorable mentions:
11. A Man for All Seasons (Fred Zinnemann)
12. Et Cetera (Jan Švankmajer)
13. Who Wants to Kill Jessie? (Václav Vorlíček)
14. Alfie (Lewis Gilbert)
15. El Dorado (Howard Hawks)
16. A Report on the Party and the Guests (Jan Němec)
17. Death of the Gorilla (Peter Mays)
18. The Cut-Ups (Antony Balch)
19. Lapis (James Whitney)
20. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Bill Melendez)
Note that The Cut-Ups was co-written by William Burroughs and The Great Pumpkin was written by Charles M. Schulz. (I have no big point to make about that; it's just that those two don't often get to appear in the same lineup.) Also worth noting: The U.S. usually dominates my movie lists, but this time there are only two American pictures in the top 10. This wasn't a great era for Hollywood. (Czechoslovakia, on the other hand, was clearly punching above its weight.)
If that Battle of Algiers blurb sounds familiar, it's because I included the movie in my 1965 list last year. Apparently I misdated it, so here it is again in its proper place. If you want to fill last year's list back up to 20 places, add Tokyo Olympiad to the honorable mentions.
Of the films of 1966 that I haven't seen, I'm most interested in Endless Summer and The Big Gundown.
When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences looked back at 1976, it gave its Best Picture award to Rocky. It was a weak choice for such a strong year:
1. Seven Beauties
Written and directed by Lina Wertmuller
A pitch-dark comedy about sex, fascism, domination, submission, cruelty, conformity, and machismo.
2. Taxi Driver
Directed by Martin Scorsese
Written by Paul Schrader
The lost bridge between John Wayne and John Hinckley.
3. The Outlaw Josey Wales
Directed by Clint Eastwood
Written by Philip Kaufman and Sonia Chernus, from a novel by Forrest Carter
The most anarchist western since The Oklahoma Kid.
4. The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
Written and directed by John Cassavetes
The oddest, least predictable gangster movie I've ever seen.
5. Television Assassination
Directed by Bruce Conner
The death of John F. Kennedy as a televised dream.
6. Harlan County U.S.A.
Directed by Barbara Kopple
Anyone who thinks actually existing capitalism is a product of purely peaceful trade should watch this documentary. Anyone who thinks unions are uniformly devoted to the interests of the working class should watch it too.
7. The Tenant
Directed by Roman Polanski
Written by Polanski and Gerard Brach, from a novel by Roland Topor
With its intense claustrophobia and paranoia, this is Polanski at his most Polanskian.
8. The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Directed by Nicolas Gessner
Written by Laird Koenig, from his novel
Free Range Kids: The Thriller.
9. Network
Directed by Sidney Lumet
Written by Paddy Chayefsky
No, it isn't "prophetic"; and yes, like most of Chayefsky's efforts, it's absurdly overwritten. But it still carries more laughs in any given 15 minutes than most comedies can conjure in two hours. The best scene: when the host of The Mao Tse-Tung Hour renegotiates her contract.
10. The Shootist
Directed by Don Siegel
Written by Miles Hood Swarthout and Scott Hale, from a novel by Glendon Swarthout
The film that finally proved, beyond all shadow of a doubt, that John Wayne could act. He was still playing the same character he always did, mind you; but now that man was dying.
Honorable mentions:
11. Mikey and Nicky (Elaine May)
12. Small Change (François Truffaut)
13. Dôjôji (Kihachiro Kawamoto)
14. All the President's Men (Alan J. Pakula)
15. Bound for Glory (Hal Ashby)
16. Carrie (Brian De Palma)
17. The Man Who Fell to Earth (Nicolas Roeg)
18. Impressions of Upper Mongolia (Salvador Dalí, José Montes-Baquer)
19. Massacre at Central High (Rene Daalder)
20. To Fly! (Jim Freeman, Greg MacGillivray)
I think Seven Beauties might technically be a 1975 release, but I left it out of my 1975 list last year because at that point I thought it was first screened in 1976. So here is where it goes.
Of the films of 1976 that I haven't seen, I'm most interested in Face to Face.
When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences looked back at 1986, it gave its Best Picture award to Platoon, which wasn't even the year's best Oliver Stone movie. These are all better:
1. Hannah and Her Sisters
Written and directed by Woody Allen
He's right: The Marx Brothers are a reason to live.
2. Castle in the Sky
Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki
"This is no longer a throne room. This is a tomb for the both of us."
3. Sherman's March
Directed by Ross McElwee
A man addicted to filming everything around him makes a movie that's mostly about his troubled love life. His love life's chief trouble, in turn, is that he keeps filming everything around him.
4. Chicken Minced Meat
Directed by Harry Egipt
Yes, I'm telling you that the fourth best motion picture of 1986 was a TV commercial. Not just that: It's a TV commercial from the Soviet fucking Union. I am aware that this sounds ridiculous. But have you seen the ad? It's the most insane goddamn thing, and I was tempted put it at #1.
5. The Singing Detective
Written by Dennis Potter
Directed by Jon Amiel
I haven't watched the big-screen remake of this miniseries, and I have a hard time seeing how it could work at feature length. Potter's story of a disfigured detective writer's fever dreams is best told at a leisurely pace, with plenty of time to get lost in the hero's hallucinations and memories.
6. Manon of the Spring
Directed by Claude Berri
Written by Berri and Gerard Brach, from a novel by Marcel Pagnol
To borrow a line from another picture: "You mean, all this time we could've been friends?"
7. Jean de Florette
Directed by Claude Berri
Written by Berri and Gerard Brach, from a novel by Marcel Pagnol
You see that movie at #6? It's the second half of a two-part story. You need to watch this one first.
8. River's Edge
Directed by Tim Hunter
Written by Neal Jimenez
A punk In Cold Blood.
9. True Stories
Directed by David Byrne
Written by Byrne, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Beth Henley
We all live here now.
10. Stand by Me
Directed by Rob Reiner
Written by Raynold Gideon and Bruce A. Evans, from a novella by Stephen King
There aren't many decent Stephen King adaptations, and these days there aren't many decent Rob Reiner films either. For the two to coincide is extraordinary.
Honorable mentions:
11. Blue Velvet (David Lynch)
12. Man Facing Southeast (Eliseo Subiela)
13. 'Round Midnight (Bertrand Tavernier)
14. The Green Ray (Éric Rohmer)
15. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (John McNaughton)
16. The Fly (David Cronenberg)
17. RocketKitKongoKit (Craig Baldwin)
18. The Decline of the American Empire (Denys Arcand)
19. Salvador (Oliver Stone)
20. Nomads (John McTiernan)
Yes, Nomads. (It's McTiernan's finest film, dammit.) Plus a shout-out to Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the best by far of the John Hughes teen cycle.
Of the movies of 1986 that I haven't seen, I'm most interested in The Mosquito Coast.
When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences looked back at 1996, it gave its Best Picture award to The English Patient, a film that wraps some surprisingly subversive politics in about 10 layers of Oscar bait. I appreciated the antiwar message, but I like these movies more:
1. Fargo
Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen
"I'm not sure I agree with you a hundred percent on your police work there, Lou."
2. Flirting with Disaster
Written and directed by David O. Russell
This screwball road movie is by far the funniest film to star Ben Stiller. While Stiller of course gets part of the credit for that, there's a great supporting cast here too, from Alan Alda and Lily Tomlin as a pair of aging desert hippies to Josh Brolin and Richard Jenkins as some gay feds in love.
3. Trainspotting
Directed by Danny Boyle
Written by John Hodge, from a novel by Irvine Welsh
A sad, funny, disgusting, and inspiring film about drug abuse. Refreshingly, it never condescends to its characters: There's no question that these are individuals making choices, not zombies possessed by a disease.
4. The Delta
Written and directed by Ira Sachs
A coming-of-age story in which no one really comes of age.
5. Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Directed by Keith Truesdell
Written by Chris Rock
The most essential hour of stand-up to be recorded in the 1990s.
6. Microcosmos
Written and directed by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Perennou
No angels, just insects.
7. Conspirators of Pleasure
Written and directed by Jan Svankmajer
A romantic comedy on bad acid.
8. I Shot Andy Warhol
Directed by Mary Harron
Written by Harron, Daniel Minahan, and Jeremiah Newton
"You've got to go through a lot of sex to get to anti-sex."
9. Kingpin
Directed by Bobby and Peter Farrelly
Written by Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan
It's a classic American tall tale, or at any rate it feels like one. I've got a pet theory that Bill Murray's character is the Devil.
10. Three Lives and Only One Death
Directed by Raúl Ruiz
Written by Ruiz and Pascal Bonitzer
Some of Ruiz's surrealist experiments bore me, but this one is riveting and hilarious.
Honorable mentions:
11. Personal Belongings (Steven Bognar)
12. Schizopolis (Steven Soderbergh)
13. Breaking the Waves (Lars von Trier)
14. Gabbeh (Mohsen Makhmalbaf)
15. Paradise Lost (Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky)
16. Citizen Ruth (Alexander Payne)
17. When We Were Kings (Leon Gast)
18. Capitaine Conan (Bertrand Tavernier)
19. Big Night (Campbell Scott, Stanley Tucci)
20. Private Confessions (Liv Ullmann)
Of the films of 1996 that I haven't seen, I'm most interested in Ridicule and The Stendhal Syndrome.
At one point, turning his fire on the environmental movement, Buchanan related the story of a woman he'd met who had lost her job because of environmental regulations. Left-liberals watching the speech on TV were probably too busy seeing red to notice that the most right-wing candidate for the Republican nomination had just complained that a woman had lost her job.
Needless to say, I wasn't arguing that Pat Buchanan was a feminist—just that feminism had clearly won a significant battle if even the most socially conservative candidate in the race wasn't batting an eye about a woman working outside the home. I was right about that, but I was wrong in my description of the speech: Buchanan did not specify that the woman had lost her job because of environmental regulations. He mentioned the jobless woman, and then he went on, right afterward, to say some other people's livelihoods had been threatened by environmental regulations. My memory had conflated the two paragraphs.
Twenty-one years later, I decided to bring up that Buchanan speech again in a blog post at Reason. This time, it being 2016 rather than 1995, I Googled the text rather than relying on my memory. And then I noticed my mistake; and now I confess my error.
...and now we're done. I've done top 10 lists
for several
other years
of the '20s,
but I wasn't able to come up with 10 sufficiently worthy pictures from 1925. I've
seen some really good ones (The Freshman!
Seven Chances! The Phantom of the Opera!) and no doubt there are many more that I
haven't seen. Maybe in another 10 years I'll have watched enough to give you a
proper list.
For the record, my favorite film of 1925 is The Battleship Potemkin and my favorite
film of 1915 is Les Vampires—or at
least those installments of Les Vampires
that came out in 1915. (It was a serial, and it stretched into the next year.)
I'll now put this old blog on ice til the next time I have a
reason to use it. Probably in December, when I start posting these annual movie
lists again.